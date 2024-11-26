Previous
He was not amused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2876

He was not amused

that we were trying to wake him. After opening his eyes halfway, he took off to sit on a branch with his back to us.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
787% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...Great close up, details...:)
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact