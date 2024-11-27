Sign up
Previous
Photo 2877
He sure was sounding off now
at the other one sitting on the roof of a cage. He did not put up with it and flew away after this outburst.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
egret
Babs
Another great shot of the noisy egret
November 27th, 2024
