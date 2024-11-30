Sign up
Previous
Photo 2880
Finally a profile shot
but only as it started to walk away. Such beautiful plumage where, one can see why it got the name.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
silver
,
pheasant
Walks @ 7
ace
One most stylish bird, a lovely capture.
November 30th, 2024
