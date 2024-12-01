Previous
Our first sighting by ludwigsdiana
Our first sighting

on the game drive which we almost missed. This mum and her chicks were heading in a different direction.

The ranger we had was not a very good one and barely stopped for us to take photos. I must add that I was the only one with a camera.

I kept on asking her to stop when we were close but gave up after my daughter gave me a dirty look.

In a nutshell, it was the worst game drive I have ever been on and was quite annoyed.

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
