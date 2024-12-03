Previous
A herd of Eland by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2883

A herd of Eland

much too far away up on a hill. It was a bull with his harem and a few young bucks. They are the world's largest antelope.

Once again the ranger said she could not get any closer! The shrubs were so high and dense that one could almost not see them. This is as far as my 300mm lens could go.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
789% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Still lovely to see them even if they are trying to hide
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact