Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2883
A herd of Eland
much too far away up on a hill. It was a bull with his harem and a few young bucks. They are the world's largest antelope.
Once again the ranger said she could not get any closer! The shrubs were so high and dense that one could almost not see them. This is as far as my 300mm lens could go.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9816
photos
284
followers
158
following
789% complete
View this month »
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Latest from all albums
2879
2887
2888
1164
2882
2880
2881
2883
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eland
Babs
ace
Still lovely to see them even if they are trying to hide
December 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close