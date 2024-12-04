Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
I could have had much better close ups
here on our estate. But I wanted the Springbuck that we saw on the game drive. Like all the other animals, they were just too far away.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
springbuck
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I like this for a change a bit wider showing the group
December 4th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks like one of them spotted you. It would definitely be a gift to see these amazing creatures romping around.
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A beautiful photo…
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Such a nice looking animal.
December 4th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
They look so nimble.
December 4th, 2024
