I could have had much better close ups by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2884

I could have had much better close ups

here on our estate. But I wanted the Springbuck that we saw on the game drive. Like all the other animals, they were just too far away.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I like this for a change a bit wider showing the group
December 4th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like one of them spotted you. It would definitely be a gift to see these amazing creatures romping around.
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful photo…
December 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Such a nice looking animal.
December 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
They look so nimble.
December 4th, 2024  
