Photo 2885
Looking me in the eye
These large antelopes are closely related to cattle, goats and sheep. They look like thin muscular cows with large sloping backs and curved horns. They also have manes and bushy beards.
The weirdest part is the eyes, which are so high up and quite piercing.
5th December 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
wildebeest-gnu
