Looking me in the eye by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2885

Looking me in the eye

These large antelopes are closely related to cattle, goats and sheep. They look like thin muscular cows with large sloping backs and curved horns. They also have manes and bushy beards.

The weirdest part is the eyes, which are so high up and quite piercing.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
790% complete

