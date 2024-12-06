Previous
Watching us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2886

Watching us

and making sure we did not get closer. There was a little one in the herd which they normally try to hide.

Fortunately the ranger stopped long enough to get a few shots.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Aren't the gorgeous 😊
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact