Hiding in plain sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2887

Hiding in plain sight

A rare and prized subspecies of the common wildebeest native to SA.

It was a first sighting for me and I was not even aware that they existed. Their colouring is just too beautiful in nature.

I had problems focusing as the vehicle was shaking with people moving around, including my granddaughters :-(
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it's still beautiful - what amazing creatures
December 7th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
It's still a beautiful capture
December 7th, 2024  
