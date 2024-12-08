Previous
A group of females by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2888

A group of females

not knowing what to do as the vehicle gets closer and constantly moves.

I have been on many game drives in my life but have never seen ostriches on one. They are normally in fields alongside the roads.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact