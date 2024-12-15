Previous
Dad leading the chicks away from us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2895

Dad leading the chicks away from us

as we approached them. There were so many little ones all over.

I suppose those are beehives in the background.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
So many interesting things to see here!
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
That is a lot of chicks
December 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Quite the large family this Dad has. Like the action
December 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Such a sassy dad! Tail up and so smug... :)
December 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
What a lot of kids he has - a busy dad!
December 15th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
He is a busy dad with so many chicks.
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact