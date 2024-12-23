Previous
No trees with leaves around by ludwigsdiana
No trees with leaves around

so they need to bend to eat the low lying shrubs. The leaves have all been eaten and they have to be fed while they wait for new leaves to grow.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Diana

Beverley ace
Beautiful elegance swooping down for some greens. I so enjoy your giraffes..
December 23rd, 2024  
