Previous
Reaching high by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2910

Reaching high

One the the most beautiful sights I saw on the game drive.

The ranger would not stop for me as we got a bit closer. This is the only shot I could take as she was driving. The giraffe finally went behind the tree and out of sight

.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
797% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Beautiful shot. A shame she wouldn’t stop.
December 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is a fabulous photo!
December 30th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
It is a beautiful shot, even though the ranger wouldn't stop
December 30th, 2024  
Christina ace
Super shot.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact