Reaching high
One the the most beautiful sights I saw on the game drive.
The ranger would not stop for me as we got a bit closer. This is the only shot I could take as she was driving. The giraffe finally went behind the tree and out of sight
30th December 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9924
photos
283
followers
158
following
797% complete
Tags
thali-thali
Wylie
ace
Beautiful shot. A shame she wouldn’t stop.
December 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is a fabulous photo!
December 30th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
It is a beautiful shot, even though the ranger wouldn't stop
December 30th, 2024
Christina
ace
Super shot.
December 30th, 2024
