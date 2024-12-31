Sign up
Previous
Photo 2911
They finally moved on
and we never saw them again. As I mentioned before, it was the worst game drive I have ever been on.
31st December 2024
Tags
eland
Rick
ace
Great shot. Too bad for bad game drive. That would surely be a disappointment.
December 31st, 2024
