The shy one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2916

The shy one

who does not visit private gardens. I have only seen it in two different nature reserves.

I gave the BG a texture as it was a boring grey.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Diana

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous bird!
January 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow!
January 5th, 2025  
