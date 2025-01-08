Previous
Not budging by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2919

Not budging

and I realised that she did not like me being there.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
amyK ace
Nice shot; complete with a snack!
January 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
She has quite a beakful
January 8th, 2025  
Desi
Very nice indeed
January 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic capture - you and the bird!
January 8th, 2025  
