Previous
Photo 2922
Beautifully posed
on the gorgeous pincushions.
This was taken at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens when I went there with Katja. It was quite windy therefore not as sharp as I would have liked.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-sunbird
gloria jones
Stunning photo, Diana!
January 11th, 2025
Elisa Smith
Amazing capture Diana, so sharp and beautiful, and what a beauty of a bird. Jumped on today to have a good look around and have seen three birds that I have never seen before. Fab.
January 11th, 2025
