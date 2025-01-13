Previous
Just a little closer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2924

Just a little closer

whenever I am digging in the garden.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice one!
January 13th, 2025  
amyK ace
Wonderful crisp capture
January 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot, great detail
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact