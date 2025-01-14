Previous
So happy to have seen this cutie by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2925

So happy to have seen this cutie

he even sat quite still.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet , neat little beauty , beautifully captured - so clear against the fading bokeh ! fav
January 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful gentle detail, such a beautiful warbler…
I only know this because you wrote it… thank you

Are you feeling better? I discovered a wonderful site… with calming meditations & free. I have a few favourites which have been so comforting.
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact