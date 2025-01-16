Previous
I found a quiet one by ludwigsdiana
I found a quiet one

she was just sitting there all on her own.
Suzanne
Great shot, Diana
January 16th, 2025  
narayani
Pretty bird
January 16th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda)
Wonderful capture. I love this little bird
January 16th, 2025  
