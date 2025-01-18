Sign up
Photo 2929
Distracted
as it heard or saw me approach and stopped to look and listen.
I saw it from the car feeding in a garden here on the estate.
18th January 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
malachite-sunbird
amyK
ace
Stunning color
