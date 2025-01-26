Previous
No idea what he was up to by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2937

No idea what he was up to

hanging around on that one branch and on the move all the time.

There were so many flowers around, but he was not interested. I kept hoping he would sit on one.

Not as clear as I would have liked.
Diana

