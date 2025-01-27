Previous
He found a perfect perch by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2938

He found a perfect perch

a fallen down tree stem full of lichen.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
804% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact