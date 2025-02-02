Previous
A little bird chirping away by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2944

A little bird chirping away

which was also new to me. I saw this cute little bird on an outing to a nature reserve where I had not been before.

I was amazed at how many birds there are once one goes to a mountainous area.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
806% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
you must be gathering a wonderful collection of bird images Diana. This one is a beauty.
February 2nd, 2025  
Carole G ace
Gorgeous
February 2nd, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Marvelous.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet, he is singing his heart out.
February 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Cute little bird, nice colouring
February 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Another great capture
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact