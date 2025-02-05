Previous
He's still around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2947

He's still around

sitting in the fever tree with all its thorns. All the other weavers have left their nests, I don't have a clue as to where they have gone.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
807% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beth ace
A gorgeous bird and so well detailed!
February 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
Angry birds? ;)
February 5th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
I love your captures of these weavers..Fav
February 5th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
He is beautiful. Love his red eyes.
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact