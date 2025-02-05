Sign up
Previous
Photo 2947
He's still around
sitting in the fever tree with all its thorns. All the other weavers have left their nests, I don't have a clue as to where they have gone.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10072
photos
286
followers
158
following
807% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
masked-weaver
Beth
ace
A gorgeous bird and so well detailed!
February 5th, 2025
moni kozi
Angry birds? ;)
February 5th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
I love your captures of these weavers..Fav
February 5th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
He is beautiful. Love his red eyes.
February 5th, 2025
