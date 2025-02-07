Previous
Still showing off by ludwigsdiana
Still showing off

in his breeding colours. There were still quite a few at the nature reserve a few weeks ago.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such colours are worth showing off indeed!
February 7th, 2025  
Mark ace
beautiful. Great shot. Love the colors.
February 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful, exotic-looking bird
February 7th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
He is beautiful
February 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your sunbirds are so spectacular… a beautiful capture, he’s looking confident. Amazing details
February 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Wow!!
February 7th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Such brilliant colours
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful colours
February 7th, 2025  
