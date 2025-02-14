Previous
He found a special plant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2956

He found a special plant

which I have not seen in white before. Usually it is orange and has been used in traditional African herbal medicine.

This one is also called white lion's tail.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
amyK ace
Stunning shot
February 14th, 2025  
L. H. ace
A magical world!
February 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks gorgeous sandwiched between the flowers.
February 14th, 2025  
