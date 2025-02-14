Sign up
Previous
Photo 2956
He found a special plant
which I have not seen in white before. Usually it is orange and has been used in traditional African herbal medicine.
This one is also called white lion's tail.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10108
photos
286
followers
159
following
Tags
double-collared-sunbird-leonotis-leonurus
amyK
ace
Stunning shot
February 14th, 2025
L. H.
ace
A magical world!
February 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks gorgeous sandwiched between the flowers.
February 14th, 2025
