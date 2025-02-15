Sign up
Previous
Photo 2957
A juicy breakfast
which did not look too appetising to me.
It is 5.30 am now, I got up a bit earlier to upload today as I am leaving at 6.30 and joining the bird club on an outing.
I might be MIA today as we have guests for dinner tonight and I will not have much time.
I will catch up when I can.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
diedericks-cuckoo
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This bird has such amazing colors!
February 15th, 2025
