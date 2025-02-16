Sign up
Previous
Photo 2958
Posing so nicley
to let me get a few shots.
I was on a great outing yesterday with the bird club. On a wine farm through a pine forest and vineyards, beautiful scenes and weather. Not too many birds as it was rather hot. I did get a few though.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10116
photos
286
followers
159
following
810% complete
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cape-grassbird
*lynn
ace
so good!
February 16th, 2025
