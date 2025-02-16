Previous
Posing so nicley by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2958

Posing so nicley

to let me get a few shots.

I was on a great outing yesterday with the bird club. On a wine farm through a pine forest and vineyards, beautiful scenes and weather. Not too many birds as it was rather hot. I did get a few though.
16th February 2025

Diana

so good!
so good!
February 16th, 2025  
