The quiet one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2964

The quiet one

was sitting there and not as active as the other one. He was also not the same size, so maybe a juvenile.

He was also a bit far away for my lens.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
You’ve captured him beautifully, I really like this colourful cuckoo
It been an education discovering your local birds. Beautiful photo.
February 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
He is such a gorgeous bird. Love his red eye.
February 22nd, 2025  
