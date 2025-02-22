Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2964
The quiet one
was sitting there and not as active as the other one. He was also not the same size, so maybe a juvenile.
He was also a bit far away for my lens.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10140
photos
286
followers
160
following
812% complete
View this month »
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Latest from all albums
2960
1244
1245
2969
2961
2963
2962
2964
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diedericks-cuckoo
Beverley
ace
You’ve captured him beautifully, I really like this colourful cuckoo
It been an education discovering your local birds. Beautiful photo.
February 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
He is such a gorgeous bird. Love his red eye.
February 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
It been an education discovering your local birds. Beautiful photo.