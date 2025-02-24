Previous
There she is by ludwigsdiana
There she is

a sugarbird female! Although I have seen a few before, I have never taken a photo (they are much too fast) or known which bird it is.

It is so much better when there is a knowledgeable birder around.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Your bird photos have such clarity. It feels like you could reach out and pet them! Another amazing image.
February 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
February 24th, 2025  
