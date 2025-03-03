Previous
Quite a commom bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2973

Quite a commom bird

but never seen near housing developments. They prefer nature reserves and fields with trees.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, dof
March 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact