Previous
Photo 2974
A new sighting for me
just down the road on a big field. I have not seen these huge colourful birds before.
Fortunately I had my camera in the car as they were pretty far away.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
spur-winged-geese
Kathy A
ace
They are lovely colours
March 4th, 2025
julia
ace
Wow.. they look like they have Paua shells (abalone) on their backs.. Are they some sort of goose?
Edit just seen your tag..
March 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely colours.
March 4th, 2025
