A new sighting for me by ludwigsdiana
A new sighting for me

just down the road on a big field. I have not seen these huge colourful birds before.

Fortunately I had my camera in the car as they were pretty far away.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
They are lovely colours
March 4th, 2025  
julia ace
Wow.. they look like they have Paua shells (abalone) on their backs.. Are they some sort of goose?
Edit just seen your tag..
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours.
March 4th, 2025  
