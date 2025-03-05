Previous
Another new bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2975

Another new bird

seen while out with the bird club.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Looks like it is posing just for you.
March 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely detail
March 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I love the look on his face
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact