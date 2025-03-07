Sign up
Photo 2977
A colourful little bird
which was spotted in the shrubs on my first outing with the bird club.
I have taken photos of a waxbill before, but never a swee waxbill.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
swee-waxbil
