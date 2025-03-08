Previous
He was everywhere by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2978

He was everywhere

and all over on that branch making it so difficult to capture. I have not seen such a restless bird before.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Annie D ace
He looks like he's busy 😄
March 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
A busy chap with things on his mind! Lovely shot.
March 8th, 2025  
