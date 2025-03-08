Sign up
Previous
Photo 2978
He was everywhere
and all over on that branch making it so difficult to capture. I have not seen such a restless bird before.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10196
photos
285
followers
159
following
815% complete
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
orange-breasted-sunbird
Annie D
ace
He looks like he's busy 😄
March 8th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
A busy chap with things on his mind! Lovely shot.
March 8th, 2025
