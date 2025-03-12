Previous
Not easy to spot by ludwigsdiana
Not easy to spot

as they blend in so well. They are also pretty small birds that don't move around a lot.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Elyse Klemchuk
What a sweet bird!
March 12th, 2025  
*lynn
beautiful clear capture
March 12th, 2025  
