Photo 2982
Not easy to spot
as they blend in so well. They are also pretty small birds that don't move around a lot.
12th March 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
african-dusky-fly-catcher
Elyse Klemchuk
What a sweet bird!
March 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful clear capture
March 12th, 2025
