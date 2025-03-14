Sign up
Photo 2984
Flitting around on the grasses
looking for something edible. They are such cute little birds.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
swee-waxbill
narayani
ace
Lovely splashes of red
March 14th, 2025
