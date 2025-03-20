Previous
Distracted by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2990

Distracted

when there are too many photographers around.

Everyone is using the last opportunity to get photos of the birds before the flowers are all done and the lighting is not so good.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Diana

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous bird!
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a colourful bird,
March 20th, 2025  
