Previous
Photo 2996
A different bird
to the last three, but the same family. This is a common waxbill and not quite as pretty as the swee waxbills which I post on Friday.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
common-waxbill
Colleen
I love the neat little seed-eater’s bills. Your bird pics are lovely.
March 26th, 2025
