A different bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2996

A different bird

to the last three, but the same family. This is a common waxbill and not quite as pretty as the swee waxbills which I post on Friday.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Colleen
I love the neat little seed-eater’s bills. Your bird pics are lovely.
March 26th, 2025  
