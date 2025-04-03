Previous
He was just standing there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3004

He was just standing there

far off in the distance and staring straight ahead with the coot watching. I could not get a better shot as it was too far.

I have no idea why the water had this pinkish colour and forgot to ask when I left.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful shot… pretty pinky glow
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact