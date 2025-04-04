Sign up
Previous
Photo 3005
What a great catch
for both of us! It seemed to be a competition at Intaka to see who caught the biggest fish.
The fish have grown since last year and there was a lot of action and photographers in the hide.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10304
photos
287
followers
160
following
Tags
purple-heron
gloria jones
ace
Tack sharp with outstanding feather details...super nature shot
April 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh well captured Diana
April 4th, 2025
Krista Mae
ace
Wow! Love the clarity and natural lighting
April 4th, 2025
