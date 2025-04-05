Previous
Suddenly it too off by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3006

Suddenly it too off

across the lake and I was not prepared. I am not very good with bifs and could not get the whole bird sharp enough. Those darn wings were always in action.

The background was blah, so I added a bit of texture.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh Diana, this is spectacular!
April 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot , and somehow looks quite comical in its flight ! Love your edit !
April 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow! It looks like he’s floating
April 5th, 2025  
L. H. ace
Such a cool shot!
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
