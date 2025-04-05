Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3006
Suddenly it too off
across the lake and I was not prepared. I am not very good with bifs and could not get the whole bird sharp enough. Those darn wings were always in action.
The background was blah, so I added a bit of texture.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10308
photos
287
followers
160
following
823% complete
View this month »
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
Latest from all albums
3002
3004
1287
3011
3005
3003
3006
3004
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
african-purple-swamphen
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh Diana, this is spectacular!
April 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot , and somehow looks quite comical in its flight ! Love your edit !
April 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow! It looks like he’s floating
April 5th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Such a cool shot!
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close