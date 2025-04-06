Previous
Too big too eat? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3007

Too big too eat?

Not really, it was a mission though. The first time I saw such a big fish, normally I only captured them with very small ones.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Dorothy ace
Looks like he might tumble backwards!
April 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant capture
April 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Excellent timing and capture
April 6th, 2025  
