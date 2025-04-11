Previous
He sure looked happy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3012

He sure looked happy

and off he went. I was more than happy to see such a big fish.

I suppose afraid of losing it and taking it to dry land. So much fun to watch them.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Amazing bird & great capture in amongst the reeds
April 11th, 2025  
Super capture!
April 11th, 2025  
Wow what a catch.
April 11th, 2025  
He got a great catch
April 11th, 2025  
