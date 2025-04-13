Previous
He had a problem by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3014

He had a problem

trying to place the fish in a position to swallow.The other photographers were just as surprised as I was.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
gloria jones ace
It's amazing how birds can gulp down a whole fish. Great capture
April 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yikes… wonderful photo and gorgeous colours. Did he manage to wiggle it around and enjoy his snack…
April 13th, 2025  
