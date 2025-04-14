Sign up
Previous
Photo 3015
Not such a good fisher
as the Malachites. I seldom see them with a fish and when, they are quite small.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10343
photos
287
followers
160
following
Tags
pied-kingfisher
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture of this bird.
April 14th, 2025
