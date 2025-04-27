Previous
The battle continued, guess who lost! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3028

The battle continued, guess who lost!

Guess who lost! the fish was a tad too big afterall.

It was very interesting to watch this, but my camera could not focus anymore.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Diana

Zilli~ ace
Action photo
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Maybe they both lost
April 27th, 2025  
