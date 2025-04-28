Previous
Attack from behind by ludwigsdiana
Attack from behind

and the top one got such a fright, he turned his whole body around!

All he wanted to do was sit on the pole, but he was chased away. He did find a different one to sit on.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Diana

Chris ace
Nicely captured.
April 28th, 2025  
