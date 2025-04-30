Previous
Interested in what I was doing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3031

Interested in what I was doing

he stayed on the spot which was pretty far out.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A
Such a wonderful portrait
April 30th, 2025  
*lynn
great clarity and details ... love that eye! fav
April 30th, 2025  
